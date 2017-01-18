+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

ROBB, William

Posted: 11:43 am January 18, 2017

ROBB – January 15th, 2017 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of 175 Loughmuck Road, Fintona, Co. Tyrone, William Thomas (Bill). Dearly loved husband of Jean, devoted father of Ian and Reeshemah, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Interred in Castlederg New Cemetery on 17th inst. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o R.G. Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78 3AE.
Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.
“Peace perfect Peace.”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW