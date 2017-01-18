+44 (0)28 8224 3444
WARD, Amy

Posted: 11:39 am January 18, 2017

WARD, Amy, January 10th, 2017 peacefully at Tyrone County Hospital. Loving wife of the late Alston Ward, devoted mother of Kevin, Roy and Brian and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Interred in Cappagh Parish Churchyard, Omagh Thursday 12th January.
Peace, perfect Peace.
Until we meet on that golden shore.

