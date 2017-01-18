WARD, Amy, January 10th, 2017 peacefully at Tyrone County Hospital. Loving wife of the late Alston Ward, devoted mother of Kevin, Roy and Brian and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Interred in Cappagh Parish Churchyard, Omagh Thursday 12th January.
Peace, perfect Peace.
Until we meet on that golden shore.
WARD, Amy
