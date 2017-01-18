+44 (0)28 8224 3444
WATKIN, Albert

Posted: 11:42 am January 18, 2017

WATKIN – January 11th, 2017 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, late of Brownhill Fold, Irvinestown and formerly of Dromore, Co. Tyrone, Albert. Dear brother of the late Robert, James and Jack. Interred in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Dromore on 13th inst.
Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.
“The day thou gavest Lord is ended.”

