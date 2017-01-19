Burglary and robbery spree rises to five inside 24 hour

FIVE homes were broken into in the Omagh and Ballgawley areas over a 24-hour period last week, it has emerged.

Last Wednesday, a woman was struck in the face during a terrifying robbery at her home in Tattyreagh during which she and her eight-year-old daughter were tied up. Two houses were broken into the Ballgawley area on the same day.

And this week, the police have revealed that a further two homes were broken into in the Gortmore Gardens area of Omagh, also on Wednesday, January 11.

When contacted by the UH the PSNI said they were treating the burglaries in the Gortmore Gardens as linked, but said they were not investigating a link with either the Tattyreagh robbery, or the two break-ins in Ballygawley.

This latest alarming spike in home invasions, comes just a month after a similar burlary blitz in Omagh, which saw four homes targeted in a 48-hour period, at the start of December.

Detective Constable Adrian Burns set out the details of the Gortmore break-ins.

He said, “It was reported that at some stage on Wednesday, January 11 entry was forced to the rear door of a property in the Gortmore Gardens area of Omagh. As a result of the burglary a sum of money was taken.

“The second burglary again occurred in the Gortmore Gardens area of Omagh. It was reported that entry was gained to the property via the rear door of the premises between the hours of 5.00pm and 6.20pm on Wednesday, January 11. A sum of money was taken.”

The police officer said they would continue to carry out targeted patrols in an effort to deter criminals, but also called on householders to play their part.

“It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home so do not make it an easy target for criminals – close it, lock it and check it,” he said.

“We will continue to address burglary through targeted patrolling and raising awareness of crime prevention however the community can also play a part by looking out for neighbours, reviewing household security, making sure that doors and windows are kept locked and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police.”

Anyone with information on the break-ins can contact contact the PSNI’s Omagh Reactive and Organised Crime unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 946 11/01/17 and 901 on 12/01/17.