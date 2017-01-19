Local women on NI duty in Portugal

TWO local girls have been training and playing in Portugal this week after being called into the Northern Ireland senior ladies team for the first time.

Hayley O’Donnell and Chloe McGlade were both named in Alfie Wylie’s squad which played a friendly against hosts Portugal in the Estadio Nacional in Oeiras, the venue for Celtic’s historic 1967 European Cup triumph, on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland team trained in the Lisbon stadium on Monday and were subsequently named on the bench for the first of two friendlies which NI narrowly lost 1-0.

The teams meet again later today (Thursday)

As well as McGlade, who plays with Cappagh Spurs, and O’Donnell, who has just returned from college in England where the Omagh woman played for Blackburn Rovers, Sarah Haddock also received her first call up.

Sion Swifts’ Laura Brennan was also part of the senior NI team which is hoping to build on the successes of 2016.

Last year the girls in green, currently ranked 58th in the world, defeated Croatia in the Istria Cup, thumped Georgia 4-0 as well as drawing 1-1 with a classy Czech Republic side 1-1.

