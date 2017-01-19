Omagh Players to perform Friel classic this weekend

OMAGH Players will present the classic Brian Friel play ‘Philadelphia, Here I Come’ this coming weekend in the Strule Arts Centre.

Friel, who has been described as Ireland’s most important playwright since Samuel Beckett, was born in Knockmoyle and spent the first ten years of his life in Omagh, living next to the old Culmore Primary School in Omagh where his father Patrick was principal. He achieved world-wide fame and acclaim for his many works, and died at his home in Co Donegal in October 2015.

In 1963, he wrote Philadelphia, Here I Come!, produced first by the Dublin Theatre Festival (1964) and subsequently appearing in New York City and London to critical and popular acclaim. Friel wrote over 30 plays in all.

The hero of the play, Gar O’Donnell is leaving his home in Ballybeg, Donegal for a new life in Philadelphia.

This classic Brian Friel play centres around Gareth (Gar) O’Donnell’s move to America, Gar is portrayed by two characters, Gar Public – the Gar that people see, talk to, talk about – and Gar Private – the unseen man, the man within, the conscience.

In the forthcoming Omagh Players production, the role of Gar is played by two actors; Hugh McEnhill is the public face of Gar while James McEnhill lets us hear what he is really thinking inside.

The play’s director Kate Hinds, continued, “On his last evening at home he is in a frenzy of indecision as he is visited by friends, Ned, played by Ronan Conway, Tom, played by Trevor King and Joe, played by Ben McGinn, and by his lost love Kate, played by Rebecca Barton. He is leaving his father S .D. O’Donnell, played by Frank McCanny, and Madge, the housekeeper, whom he says he loves ‘more than any of them’, played by Jacqui McCaffrey.

“He remembers his meeting with Senator Doogan, played by Vincent McBride, the visit of his American aunt and uncle played by Mary Cahill, and Dermot McCormack and he has a last encounter with Canon O’Byrne, played by Michael Hand and his old schoolmaster, Boyle, played by Nick Cassidy.”

• The Omagh Players production of ‘Philadelphia, Here I Come!’ runs from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22 at the Strule Arts Centre. Don’t miss this exceptional play by the consistently outstanding Omagh Players. Book online at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or contact Box Office 028 8224 7831.