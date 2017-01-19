A supportive and caring environment at Omagh CBS



Young technology students at Omagh CBS

THE Christian Brothers’ Grammar School is part of the community of Edmund Rice Trust Schools and educates boys between the ages of 11 and 19 drawn from up to 50 feeder primary schools from within the West Tyrone area.

As an Edmund Rice school we are committed to working in partnership with our parents to ensure that their high expectations are met through excellent examination results and diverse and high-quality extra-curricular activities. We endeavour to ensure that each student has an opportunity to meet his potential and realise his gifts and talents to the full in a supportive and caring environment.

We are an inclusive Christian community that are dedicated to providing and developing a Catholic education that cultivates a living faith, fosters Christian spirituality, and educates our students in Gospel-based values. The Catholic Ethos of the school provides a strong foundation for the students throughout their school life and beyond.

We offer a broad and balanced curriculum in Key Stage 3 with the opportunity for your son to experience a wide range of subjects during those early years in the school. We are in the fortunate position to be able to offer the full complement of subjects at Key Stage 4 and Post 16, as outlined in the Department of Education’s Entitlement Framework for post primary education. Our students are able to pursue a range of traditional and vocational subjects at Key Stage 4 and Post 16 which cater for a range of individual learning styles.

Our students enjoy a wide variety of extracurricular activities which include sport, music, drama and a series of clubs to cater for the interest of all students.

Omagh CBS is a community which celebrates the uniqueness of

each of its members and in which each individual feels valued and respected. The caring and supportive Pastoral Care system aims to develop students’ self-esteem to the full, and we work to ensure that students leave as fulfilled and mature young men.

• For further information visit our school website www.cbsomagh.org and if you have any further questions you can make contact through the School Office telephone: 02882243567 or email: info@cbs.omagh.ni.sch.uk.

