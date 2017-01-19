Teachers stage walk-outs across West Tyrone

Schools across west Tyrone should be prepared for further industrial action disruption, unless a fair agreement is reached over teacher’s pay.

That was the message from teachers who staged pickets in Omagh and across the North yesterday (Wednesday), as part of a half-day strike action organised by the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO).

Thousands of pupils from both secondary and primary schools stayed at home, while others were forced to seek alternative travel arrangements as the school day resumed from 12.30pm.

Speaking at the picket line staged at the gates of Sacred Heart College, INTO representative Anne-Marie Conway said the depth of feeling among staff would ensure their campaign would continue.

The strike came after all teaching unions in the North rejected an offer from the Education Minister Peter Weir that would have frozen their pay last year with a rise of one per-cent for 2016-2017. Teachers are now asking for a pay rise for 2015-2016 and a “fair wage”.

“We feel very, very strongly that we have not yet been given this pay rise, all we are asking for is fairness and we are determined to continue for what is reasonable pay,” said Ms Conway.

“Teachers are the best resource that a school has, and yet we are being denied what everyone has been given, which is a fair pay arrangement.

We do a difficult job and the last thing we want to do is to bring disruption to our schools, but we are left with no choice, with the attitude of the Education Minister.

“All we have been continually told, is that there is no more money for us, but that line is even harder to swallow when you see millions literally being burned in the RHI scandal.”

Paul Groogan who was also on strike, said, “In real terms I am now being paid less than I was in 2008. How can that be right?

“I think there is a strong sense of sympathy from the public, and they understand why we are taking this action.

“But with the crisis at Stormont and collapse of Executive, it is very likely that there will be more strike action, unless the minister makes some proper attempt to reach a settlement.”

Ann Marie said she would be urging her colleagues to make their feelings known at the ballot box. “We feel let down by our politicians, they don’t seem to listen or care about teachers, but we now have chance at the election to have our say,” she said.

West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff who chairs the Education Committee at Stormont said would continue to lobby the DUP Education Minister.

“Today, I am writing to the Education Minister to express my disappointment that a resolution has still not been found in the dispute over teacher’s pay,” he said.

“I will be encouraging him to ensure that any deal offered, should have fairness and the respect of teachers at its core.”

Another day of strike action by the National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) is set to be held on January 31.