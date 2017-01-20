Bill’s ‘Best to Last’ exhibition launched in Omagh

The exhibition of acrylic on canvas paintings is inspired by the rugged beauty of the Irish coastline.

Speaking about this latest collection, Bill said he was inspired by the “moods of the sea and the seasons.”

It has taken Bill almost three years to put this latest collection together.

Comprised mostly of seascapes, the exhibition also features a small number of still life paintings and tributes to Paul Henry and the Dutch artist, Vameer.

Bill has been painting for over 40 years and one of his first studies was a mountain stream tumbling over rocks.

Bill was fascinated by the effect of water as it turned into a waterfall.

But it was his passion for the sea and fishing that first got him interested in coastal painting.

While fishing, Bill observed the tremendous tumult of the ocean, the amazing sunsets and the extraordinary coastlines which he has captured in paint.

Bill had experimented with some oils but quickly developed a preference for acrylics with which he found he could achieve the same effect.

He says that after this exhibition he will “simply paint for relaxation and for himself”.

The exhibition, in the Gallery at Strule Arts Centre will run until January 24. Admission to the Gallery is free, all paintings on display are for sale.