Consultation period on community plan is extended

THE consultation period for the recently launched draft Community Plan for Mid Ulster has been extended to allow residents in more rural areas the opportunity to have their say.

Additional consultation sessions will now take place in Ballygawley and Stewartstown. The closing date has been extended by a week to Monday, February 13.

The new Community Plan sets out a vision for the design and delivery of services to improve the lives of local people. Encompassed in five themes – economic growth, infrastructure, education and skills, health and well-being and vibrant and safe communities – are 15 outcomes which the community planning partners aim to achieve collectively in the next ten years.

The proposed outcomes impact on all areas of life, from increasing access to affordable housing and caring for those who are most vulnerable, to creating vibrant towns and villages, safer communities and better skilled and qualified people.

The remaining public consultation sessions will take place on:

• Wednesday, January 18, 7-9pm, Council Offices, Cookstown.

• Wednesday, February 1, 6–7.30pm, Ballygawley Development Association.

• Wednesday, February 1, 8.30–10pm, Stewartstown Crieve Centre.

To respond to the consultation period which closes on Monday, February 13, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/communityplan and to register to attend one of the consultation sessions, please contact Louise Devlin, Tel: 028 8676 4714 or email louise.devlin@midulstercouncil.org.