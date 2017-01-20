+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Former player returns to Dergview

Posted: 3:44 pm January 20, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Derg boss Richard Clarke has signed Aaron Walsh

AARON Walsh has returned to former club Dergview until the end of the season.

The Strabane man, who had been playing with Maiden City in the NI Intermediate League, put pen to paper earlier today.

That will leave the ex-Institute man eligible to play for his new club in tomorrow’s Championship clash against Armagh City at Darragh Park.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, previously played for the Castlederg club as well as having spells at Ballinamallard United, Bangor and Loughgall.

The play-maker is Derg boss Richard Clarke’s third signing in the January transfer window following the arrival of Tommy Wray and Stefan McCusker earlier in the month.

On the flipside goalkeeper Kealan Mulcahy has left the Darragh Park outfit while striker Kyle Friel-Curran has joined Institute.

 

 

