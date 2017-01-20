Omagh dancer to perform at Trump inauguration

Trump will be officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States this afternoon, with a series of lavish ceremonies and balls in place to celebrate his taking over from Barack Obama.

Cathal, who has a lead role for a number of years in Michael Flatley’s ‘Lord Of The Dance’ show will be part of the troupe providing entertainment at the Liberty Ball on Friday night, hours after Trump is sworn in as president.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Chicago born Flatley and his dancers had agreed to take part at the event that will be watched by millions of people around the world.

They are joined by country artist Toby Keith, southern rock band 3 Doors Down and singer Jackie Evancho as the top-billed artists scheduled to perform at official inauguration events.

The inauguration has been beset by reports of entertainers pulling out of scheduled slots, or just plain refusing the invitation to perform.

Securing a position in Lord of The Dance in 2012 as a chorus dancer, Cathal has performed all over the world and a couple of years ago was approached to perform the lead role in ‘Lord Of The Dance – Dangerous Games’.

Cathal previously told the Ulster Herald his shock and delight at being promoted to this position.

He said, “Michael mentioned to my dance captain that he wanted to have a look at me performing the lead role. The next day I was in early to rehearse with Michael. He put me through my paces, I’ve never worked as hard in my whole life,” commented Cathal.

“He worked one-to-one with me for almost two hours. We looked at how we could make the role completely unique for me. He seemed to be extremely impressed with my interpretation of the role, and happy to see the passion I had. Working with Michael in this way was incredible, his creativity and passion for the show is unbelievable, and he knows exactly how to get you into the right frame of mind for the role, to achieve your full potential.

“Michael asked for me to perform the lead role that night in the show. This was huge for me. Michael watched the whole show from front of house and then came onto dance at the end of the show. He was really happy with my performance, saying it was very powerful and he was very proud to see me perform to the standard that I did.”