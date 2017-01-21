+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Man taken to hospital following mine incident

Posted: 10:50 am January 21, 2017
Ambulance crop
A MAN has been taken to hospital following an incident at a mine on the Camcosy Road near Rouskey.

One rapid response vehicle, a member of the Hazardous Area Response team, an officer and an Accident and Emergency Crew attended the scene after being called to the area at around 14.20 yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service say that the male was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry with what are believed to be ‘non-life threatening injuries.’

The Camcosy Road is the location for the mine operated by Dalradian Gold.

