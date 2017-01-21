Tyrone man critically ill after accident

A GALBALLY man is critically ill in hospital in Belfast following what is understood to have been a workplace accident in the city yesterday.

The man, who has been named locally as Plunkett Quinn, is a former chairman of the local Galbally Pearses GAA club.

Club members organised a special service in the clubrooms last night (Friday) to pray for a speedy recovery for Mr Quinn and messages of support for him have been posted on social media.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health trust confirmed that Mr Quinn’s condition was ‘critical.’