+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Tyrone man critically ill after accident

Posted: 1:29 pm January 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Ambulance crop

A GALBALLY man is critically ill in hospital in Belfast following what is understood to have been a workplace accident in the city yesterday.

The man, who has been named locally as Plunkett Quinn, is a former chairman of the local Galbally Pearses GAA club.

Club members organised a special service in the clubrooms last night (Friday) to pray for a speedy recovery for Mr Quinn and messages of support for him have been posted on social media.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health trust confirmed that Mr Quinn’s condition was ‘critical.’

 

 

Posted: 1:29 pm January 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW