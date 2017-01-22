Donna finds ‘Zest for Life’ from cancer recovery group

FOR many women, having family and friends around for support after a breast cancer diagnosis is a crucial part of the recovery process. But Omagh woman Donna Booth found herself in a very difficult position emotionally after being diagnosed with the illness.

The mum-of-two had no immediate family to comfort or care for her during that worrying time – and her feelings of helplessness became even more prominent as she faced chemotherapy alone.

However as the solitary months passed, Donna decided to join Cancer Focus’ ‘Zest for Life’, a personal development programme for local people who are recuperating from all different types of cancers. And it completely transformed her life for the better.

“I really wasn’t in a good place when I first joined,” she recalled. “Once I had finished my chemo, I felt very lost and lonely.

“All I wanted was something as simple as someone coming to the house to talk to me. This was before I knew support like Cancer Focus NI existed. However, Zest for Life was a great help.

“The facilitator guided us, and gave us topics to talk about, but it was up to us how the group progressed.

“We discussed the difference between needs and wants, but we were reassured it was okay to have these feelings.

“I liked that we had ownership of the group – that gave us a sense of control that some of us hadn’t been feeling through our illness.”

Donna, along with her group, discussed all sorts of issues from diet and health to exercise and emotions in a caring, confidential setting.

They even swapped ideas on topics such as how to cope with side-effects of treatments and tiredness.

“There was a strong sense of togetherness at Zest for Life which really helped me,” Donna explained.

“Everyone there had different types of cancer but we all felt confident enough to share things with each other and it made everyone feel the same and not alone.”

“There’s a need for support like Zest for Life out there, because everyone has someone living near them and this is when services like these step in,” she added.

“After my treatment, I just felt completely lost, and I would say a lot of people, especially west of the Bann, would feel the same.

“But the important thing is that when you attend Zest for Life you realise you are not alone. Speaking to others who have had the same experiences and feelings really does help.

“I’d encourage anyone going through their treatment or recovering from cancer to go along,” Donna concluded. “It can only lead to positive things. If others get half as much out of Zest for Life as I did they will be much better equipped to deal with life after cancer.

New programme for patients

A NEW Zest for Life programme provided by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland will start for cancer patients in the Omagh area next month.

This is a free six week personal development course for people who are on a survival and recovery period in their cancer journey.

Starting on Tuesday, February 7, the course will take place at the Care for Cancer Centre, 1 Campsie Place, Omagh. The programme will run every Tuesday from 10.30am to 1pm until March 14.

Zest for Life will be facilitated by locally based Cancer Focus NI counsellor Helen Murphy, who believes that the course can help people who have had a cancer diagnosis to pinpoint lifestyle changes which will have a positive impact on their physical and mental health.

“Everyone is unique and we understand that cancer affects everyone differently,” she said. “Cancer can make people feel that they have lost control, increase their feelings of isolation and can often reduce a person’s self-esteem.

“Zest for Life aims to help people understand and manage stress, encourage positive thinking, adopt relaxation techniques and explore complementary therapies. By identifying personal values and a realistic goal setting, people often regain a sense of balance and become empowered and motivated to move forward and embrace the future.”

For further information please email care@cancerfocusni.org or call Cancer Focus NI on 028 9068 0751. If you are worried about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI Nurseline on 080 0783 3339.