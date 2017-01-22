Donna Taggart sells out local concerts

CLANABOGAN singer Donna Taggart has sold out two concerts in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh next month as she prepares to embark on a nationwide tour.

She is due to play sell-out shows in the venue on February 22, with an additional show added for Omagh on March 5, which has also sold out. The boost came as Donna’s whirlwind global success with ‘Jealous of the Angels’ has now reached almost 75 million views on Facebook and has topped the iTunes charts in a host of countries across the world.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the concert tour is now one of the most eagerly awaited Irish music events of 2017.

Advertisement

“With the new album and a world tour planned, it’s exciting times for me,” she said.

“There’s still a few tickets available for the concert in the Millennium Theatre in Derry on Saturday, February 11.”

Within weeks of the tour being announced, Donna also achieved sell-out shows in Belfast and Armagh. A second show has also been added for Belfast, where she will now be appearing at the Waterfront on February 23 and 24.

Donna’s tour commences on February 9 with shows in Cork, Galway, Derry and Castleblaney. It will finish at the prestigious National Concert Hall in Dublin on Sunday, February 26 for what promises to be a memorable occasion.

Donna’s distinctive and emotional singing style has drawn comparisons with the likes of Eva Cassidy, Mary Black and Alison Krauss and an appearance on the ‘The Late Late Show last October has ensured that the people of the country have now really taken her to their hearts.

Anyone wishing to obtain tickets for any of the shows which have still not been sold out can do so by contacting the Box Offices at the venues.

Advertisement

More details can also be obtained by following Donna’s website, Facebook and Twitter.