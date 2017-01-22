Local roads schemes could take 12 years to complete

AN extensive roads improvement programme outlined until 2019 within the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area will take 12 years to complete under current budgets.

Details of the projects which the Western Division of Transport NI hopes to progress, were outlined at a special council meeting this week.

But its Network Development Manager, Darren Campbell, has warned that there isn’t enough money to do all the work they want to.

Advertisement

Speaking at the meeting, he said that they had been allocated just £190,000 between 2017 and 2019 to complete a range of road safety

measures, bridges and street lighting schemes.

“The total value of the projects which we are planning is more than £5 million and at the current budget levels it could take us up to 12 years to complete the schemes outlined,” he said.

Mr Campbell went on to outline how the Strathroy Link Road and the construction of four lanes along the Gortin Road to facilitate the new Strule Education Campus, were proceeding according to plan.

Responding to queries in relation to the risk of traffic congestion in the area, he added that signals would be improved to ease the potential for long queues.

“Traffic signals in the area will be upgraded with the latest technology which allows for the detection of traffic levels from a longer distance away. This in turn ensures that the signals will adapt to suit if there is a particularly large number of vehicles on the route at peak times.

“The Department of Education has stipulated that the Strathroy Link Road must be operational by the time the Strule Shared Education Campus is opened.

“The procurement process for the work has started with a view to delivery of the scheme by the end of

2018.”

Advertisement

Mr Campbell also said that the Department of Education would be contributing £1 million towards the £3 million Strathroy Link Road and a total of £6 million of the £7 million required to complete improvements to the Gortin Road between its junction with the Old Mountfield Road and Strathroy Road.