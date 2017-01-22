Oasis and The Verve frontmen set to unite

The former Oasis frontman will launch his solo career this year, and his close friend, Mr Ashcroft, has let slip that they will be performing on the stage together at some point in 2017.

Ashcroft and Gallagher became pals when The Verve and Oasis regularly toured together in the 1990s. To date, 44-year-old Liam’s only reported date appears to be at Bergenfest, Norway in June. More to come with this one. Britpop fans stay tuned!

Daft Punk 2017 tour rumours re-ignite



A mysterious YouTube video has re-ignited speculations that Daft Punk are set to tour in 2017.

Rumours of the French duo touring again were sparked last year by a website called ‘Alive 2017’.

It had also been suggested that the band could headline Glastonbury.

However, the site appeared to be a hoax and Emily Eavis denied a Glastonbury appearance. My fingers are still crossed.

Now a YouTube clip titled ‘ALIVE 2017’ has appeared online, featuring a new light show along with a series of mysterious numbers in its video caption.

Fans have speculated that the code could cite GPS co-ordinates, which would mean that the first one would take place in the Chad desert. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/OydLhu4Ddiw