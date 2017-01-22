Oasis and The Verve frontmen set to unite

Exciting news this week as Liam Gallagher is to play live with Richard Ashcroft.
The former Oasis frontman will launch his solo career this year, and his close friend, Mr Ashcroft, has let slip that they will be performing on the stage together at some point in 2017.
Ashcroft and Gallagher became pals when The Verve and Oasis regularly toured together in the 1990s. To date, 44-year-old Liam’s only reported date appears to be at Bergenfest, Norway in June. More to come with this one. Britpop fans stay tuned!
Daft Punk 2017 tour rumours re-ignite
A mysterious YouTube video has re-ignited speculations that Daft Punk are set to tour in 2017.
Rumours of the French duo touring again were sparked last year by a website called ‘Alive 2017’.
It had also been suggested that the band could headline Glastonbury.
However, the site appeared to be a hoax and Emily Eavis denied a Glastonbury appearance. My fingers are still crossed.
Now a YouTube clip titled ‘ALIVE 2017’ has appeared online, featuring a new light show along with a series of mysterious numbers in its video caption.
Fans have speculated that the code could cite GPS co-ordinates, which would mean that the first one would take place in the Chad desert. Check it out here:
https://youtu.be/OydLhu4Ddiw
Stendhal Festival of Art
THE Stendhal Festival of Art is scheduled for August 11-12, ticket announcements to follow.
The New Music NI Facebook page will keep you posted on Stendhal and all the local festival news. https://www.facebook.com/NewMusicNI
LISTEN TO THIS
19-YEAR-OLD singer Jorja Smith from Walsall has just earned herself a fourth place on the BBC Sound of 2017 list, which aims to showcase the best new talent for the year. Jorja started making waves a year ago with a song about police injustice that sampled rapper Dizzee Rascal.
Her first song ‘Blue Lights’ was aired on Drake’s radio program OVO as well as played at a Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham. She is now forging her career as an independent artist, filming the video for ‘Where Do I Go?’ on her own on her aunt’s stairs.
Along the way, Jorja has graced the pages of Vogue, Dazed, i-D, Fader, Elle, The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Hunger, DIY, Clash, Complex and many more and her music has received heavy support on radio from Radio 1, 1Xtra, Beats and beyond.
On the subject of her music on a BBC interview, Smith says, “I try to write as real as possible, even though I make things up. They’re based on a truth that I believe.”
Jorja recently released her first body of work in November 2016 – an EP entitled ‘Project 11’ consisting of four tracks. I love it. Get on spotify or soundcloud and go check her out.
VIDEO
Posted: 8:00 pm January 22, 2017