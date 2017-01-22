‘West Tyrone will not be immune from doctor crisis’

WEST Tyrone is not immune from the potential collapse of GP practises, especially in rural areas, a local doctor has warned.

As the full impact of this week’s dramatic collapse of the Stormont Executive continues to unfold, the consequences for the already-strained primary health care sector is fuelling serious concern for local medical professionals.

Fears have been further heightened by the withdrawal this week of the contractor from a GP practice in Portadown, which has 5,200 patients on its books.

With many doctors across the West Tyrone area coming to retiring age and others considering early retirement due to increased pressure, some local practices could also be facing an uncertain future.

“The west of the North, especially an area like West Tyrone is particularly vulnerable,” said Dr Josephine Deehan, who also sits on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Dr Deehan said her practice – the Strule Medical Practice, based in Omagh’s Health Centre – continued to be well staffed by doctors, a position which is not shared by more rural locations.

“Larger towns are seen as a more attractive option for doctors. But it is the smaller practices in the villages which are really at risk.

“So unless something urgent is done, it is only a matter of time before a local surgery here in West Tyrone could be lost, because of a lack of doctors.

“I have a lot of respect for the work of the Health Minister Michelle O’Neill who has shown a real interest and desire to address these issues, but I would have a lot less confidence that we will have a working Stormont Executive after the election, which could mean direct rule.

“Direct rule, would be a disaster, when it comes to the delivery of health services. Delivered by a Tory minister who has no understanding of the needs and nuances of the North.”

In December, hundreds of doctors signed undated resignation letters because of funding concerns and workforce strain.

Chairman of the NI General Practitioners’ Committee, Dr Tom Black said “Recent weeks have clearly shown that general practice here is on the edge of a full-blown crisis. It is catastrophic,” he said.

“Continued uncertainty over the budget means that plans we had worked hard to agree with the Department of Health to address the issues, and put general practice back on an even keel cannot now be implemented.”