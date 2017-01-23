Headbutted wife and repeatedly banged her head off a cupboard



A COALISLAND man who inflicted a number of vicious beatings on his wife has been told domestic violence is a “quiet scourge on the community.”

Dungannon Crown Court heard graphic details of how John Joseph Anthony Hughes, (known locally as Tony) a 50 -year-old driving instructor, severely beat his wife.

On one occasion, on October 22, 2015, he grabbed her by the hair and banged her head repeatedly off a cupboard.

Advertisement

The victim reported being in pain for several weeks and that she felt her skull would break.

In another incident, five months later on March 3, 2016, Hughes headbutted her on the face causing her to fall to the floor “in agony.”

She was unable to open her eyes and was bleeding profusely from her nose.

The victim heard her younger daughter calling out asking whether she was ‘okay,’ but she could not answer.

Hughes was ordered to spend two years on Probation and participate in a domestic violence course.

He was also bound by a restraining order for three years, but Judge Neil Rafferty advised that this could be extended at the conclusion if required.

The court was told the situation was sparked by the abuser’s infidelity, which put a strain on the 21-year marriage.

Advertisement

Standing in the dock, Hughes wept as his defence counsel said, “This was deplorable and one cannot get away from that. My client has eventually realised the error of his ways.”

The defence said jailing Hughes would impact on the business which he ran jointly with his wife, thus putting her and their daughters under further pressure.

Judge Rafferty commented, “This is one of the iniquities of domestic violence. It’s part and parcel of why many women are trapped. It becomes, ‘If I report this, how am I going to feed my children?’”

The defence also stated, “He participates in all levels of coaching and I have a glowing reference from the chairman of his GAA club.”

Judge Rafferty commented, “I note he coaches other people’s children. What sort of example does it set his own two daughters who saw their mother with blood coming out of her nose?”

However the judge noted that Hughes was appalled, ashamed and disgusted by his behaviour and had taken steps to address his anger.

He had accepted the marriage was over and contact with his wife and daughters was lost by his own hand.

Before telling the defendant he could go, Judge Rafferty commented, “If you breach any part of the order, you will be jailed for 18 months.”