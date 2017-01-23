+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Inside Monday's Tyrone Herald

Posted: 11:48 am January 23, 2017
It’s Tyrone Herald day with all the latest news, features and sport, all in full colour. Get a copy at an outlet near you!

NEWS

Hammer threat to pensioner in latest robbery ordeal.

GAA coach haedbutted wife and repeatedly banged her head off a cupboard.

Omagh dancer performs at Trump inaurguration.

Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tyrone singer-songwriter Alana off on tour again.

Great rambling routes with Michael McGlade.

North-West Brides Bridal Fair.

SPORT

Tyrone march into McKenna Cup final.

Victory for the Swifts but Mallards beaten at home.

Top columists including On The Rails horse racing.

 

 

