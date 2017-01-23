Inside Monday’s Tyrone Herald

It’s Tyrone Herald day with all the latest news, features and sport, all in full colour. Get a copy at an outlet near you!
NEWS
Hammer threat to pensioner in latest robbery ordeal.
Advertisement
GAA coach haedbutted wife and repeatedly banged her head off a cupboard.
Omagh dancer performs at Trump inaurguration.
Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tyrone singer-songwriter Alana off on tour again.
Great rambling routes with Michael McGlade.
North-West Brides Bridal Fair.
Advertisement
SPORT
Tyrone march into McKenna Cup final.
Victory for the Swifts but Mallards beaten at home.
Top columists including On The Rails horse racing.
Posted: 11:48 am January 23, 2017