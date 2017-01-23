Minister confirms goldmine public inquiry

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister, Chris Hazzard, has this week confirmed that a public inquiry will be held into plans for the construction of a goldmine with processing plant using cyanide in Greencastle.

Chris Hazzard made the announcement, saying that it was likely that Dalradian Gold would be submitting a planning application in the next few months.

“If and when the application is submitted, I have instructed my officials to make it the subject of an independent public inquiry an appropriate stage in the planning process,” he said.

“It is clear that the planning application will be both complex and controversial involving a wide range of views and in-depth information to assess the potential socio-economic and environmental impacts, both positive and negative, of the proposed development.

“Before any decision is taken it would be beneficial to have a public inquiry and report which has independently considered the views of stakeholders, including the local community, and has scrutinised the information provided by all interested parties.”

West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, said he was ‘glad’ that the Minister has given an assurance of the public inquiry.

“I have met the Minister on many occasions to discuss the proposal and convey the concerns of local people,” he added.