Tribute acts to rock Lola’s

The event – named ‘West Fest’ – will feature four of the best tribute bands in Ireland.

The line-up consists of Shades of Lizzy (Thin Lizzy tribute), Heroes from Mars (David Bowie tribute), Abuse Your Illusion (Guns N’ Roses tribute) and Whole Lotta Voltage (ACDC tribute), so it is definitely a night for rock fans.

Some of the acts will be familiar to Omagh audiences having graced the stage of Bogan’s in recent years.

Having previously enjoyed sold out shows and warm welcomes in the town, these groups jumped at the chance to take part in the first ever West Fest event.

The concert will take place in the Silverbirch Hotel’s amazing new basement function room Lola’s, which is proving to be a perfect venue for live music and variety performances.

There are many great events and fantastic musicians playing in Omagh every weekend, but the West Fest organisers believe an event of this scale will really put the town back on the live music scene map.

To get a flavour of what West Fest will entail, check out another amazing tribute act in Bogan’s on Saturday, January 28.

This promises to be a treat for all Metal fans as ‘Burning Bullet’ will be providing killer covers of Ozzy, Iron Maiden, Dio, Scorpions, Motley Crue, Megadeth, Judas Priest, Bon Jovi, Metallica and many more.

• Tickets for West Fest on Saturday, April 1 went on sale today (Monday) from the Silverbirch Hotel reception. Tickets will also be available online in the coming weeks. For further details and to stay informed follow ‘West Fest Live’ on Facebook.