Crematorium planning process ‘outrageously slow’

A PLANNING process for the construction of a crematorium at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh has been slammed as ‘outrageously slow.’

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has also been accused of ‘dragging its heels’ over the project which was first suggested in 2011 and could create ten full-time and three part-time jobs.

An independent business plan obtained by the UlsterHerald last year also found that the development could generate £6 million for the local economy.

Advertisement

However the council has said it is still to decide whether or not to go ahead with the crematorium, with a chapel of rest, which would be the only facility of its kind west of the Bann.

Outline planning permission was granted for the crematorium last week, but West Tyrone MLA, Tom Buchanan, is calling on the council to speed the process up and make a decision.

“This process has been painfully and outrageously slow so far and dates back more than five years since it was first discussed. The council should make a decision instead of dragging its heels,” he said.

“If the council wants to be effective, then they really need to be much more effective in dealing with this proposal because there is potential for it to prove sustainable in this area.

“There is in my view legal advice which will allow the council to go ahead with either building or running the crematorium or leasing the facility out to a private company.

“We are still in the dark as to what their intentions are. While I do not agree with cremation, there is no doubt that the demand does exist for this facility and there is no reason why it should not be provided in Omagh.”

It is understood that the council had previously feared that there could be problems associated with selling or leasing the land at Greenhill Cemetery.

Advertisement

However, similar problems have been overcome in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council where a crematorium has also been planned.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh Council said they had sought outline planning permission to ‘establish/confirm’ if a crematorium could be developed at Greenhill.

“We are currently carrying out an economic and feasibility assessment for various options, which includes the development and management of the facility.

“Following this a report will be brought to the council for consideration,” they added.