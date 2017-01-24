+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Former Ulster player signs for Munster

Posted: 4:59 pm January 24, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com
Chris Farrell (centre) will join Munster next season

Chris Farrell (centre) will join Munster next season

FIVEMILETOWN man Chris Farrell will play for Munster Rugby next season.

The former Ulster player has penned a two-year deal to join Rassie Erasmus’s high-fliers.

The Ex-Clogher Valley player is one of three new players to join the Champions Cup quarter-finalists. He is joined by fellow Irish players JJ Hanrahan and James Hart.

Farrell, a former Schools Cup winner with RBAI, is currently playing with Top 14 French outfit Grenoble.

Commenting on the new signings Munster’s Director of Rugby Erasmus said: “I’ve always indicated our intention to recruit Irish qualified players where and when possible so to secure the young trio of Farrell, Hanrahan and Hart is great for the province and Irish rugby in general.”

Farrell made his Ulster debut against Leinster in a Celtic League clash on Boxing Day 2011.

