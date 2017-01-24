Former Ulster player signs for Munster

FIVEMILETOWN man Chris Farrell will play for Munster Rugby next season.

The former Ulster player has penned a two-year deal to join Rassie Erasmus’s high-fliers.

Advertisement

The Ex-Clogher Valley player is one of three new players to join the Champions Cup quarter-finalists. He is joined by fellow Irish players JJ Hanrahan and James Hart.

Farrell, a former Schools Cup winner with RBAI, is currently playing with Top 14 French outfit Grenoble.

Commenting on the new signings Munster’s Director of Rugby Erasmus said: “I’ve always indicated our intention to recruit Irish qualified players where and when possible so to secure the young trio of Farrell, Hanrahan and Hart is great for the province and Irish rugby in general.”

Farrell made his Ulster debut against Leinster in a Celtic League clash on Boxing Day 2011.

Town bid to continue historic cup run at Loughgall IT has been a historic season for Fivemiletown United in the Tennents Irish Cup and on Saturday the Mid...

Tyrone pair gunning for Ulster double ULSTER success on the double is the big prize on offer for Tyrone’s provincial club standard-bearers as they seek...