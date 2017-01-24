Harps in the driving seat

Strathroy Harps…….3

Enniskillen Rangers….0

WHO can stop Strathroy Harps? That was the question on everyone’s lips after Seamus Fanthorpe’s team defeated their title challengers 3-0 at Omagh Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Rangers had more than their fair share of possession but in front of goal it was the home side who showed their prowess to end up comfortable winners.

The victory means Harps remain seven points clear at the Division One summit although the Omagh side will face another test of their credentials when they host Enniskillen Town on Saturday.

A win against Town and the Strathroy Road men will take some catching. Defeat on the other hand would give their rivals genuine hope, none more so than Rory Judge’s team who suffered only their second defeat of the season at home to Lisellaw.

On Saturday Rangers midfielder William Burleigh blazed wide of goal early doors after Tim Harney had parried Mark Cutler’s cross-cum-shot before Cutler had an effort cleared off the line.

In between Darren Teague was denied by visiting keeper Jerome Carleton and early in the second half ballooned over when well placed in.

By then Harps had got their noses in front. Moments before the break, a searching diagonal pass by Aidy McCaffrey picked out Damon Teague, who drove a low shot under the advancing Carleton.

It was 2-0 on 72 minutes after Darrin Simpson and Adam Wallace, who was forced to retire because of injury, threatened an equaliser.

A McCaffrey corner kick was only partially cleared and when the ball was send back into the mix it was McCaffrey who headed home.

Marty Flanagan then sealed the deal from the penalty spot after Neil Coulter was adjudged to have handled in the area.