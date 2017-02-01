Hussey ‘overwhelmed’ by goodwill messages

The 57-year-old Ulster Unionist ceased to be an MLA at midnight, closing the book on 12 years as an elected representative in Omagh and West Tyrone.

On a priority waiting list for two knee replacements, the Omagh man said his prevailing health, which includes a lengthy list of ailments, left him unable to fight an election.

Speaking from his Market Street office yesterday, hours before it closed to the public for good, he revealed that he had been due to go under the knife in December, but remains on a priority waiting list.

“Maybe if I had a new knee sitting here today, my decision might be different. But I have been warned that when my first knee is done, I’m looking at six months for a recovery period.

“If people don’t believe me, I will give them my medical records,” he said. “My health is not good, it hasn’t been good for a period of time.”

HURT



Recalling the “dark cloud” of six months ago, Mr Hussey said the intrusion into his private life had hurt him, but that the huge number of messages of support had helped him through the difficult period.

“I was touched at the time. I was really hurt and that is what kept me going,” he said.

“The incident was reported on the Sunday and I was in here on the Monday.

“The number of people coming into see me has not reduced, people have not ignored me in the street.

“One person cancelled an appointment, nobody else did.”

The Omagh man was once again inundated with messages of support on Monday when he announced his intention to leave the political

stage.

“The support I have received is overwhelming and for me personally that is something I will remember. I will take that away from here, that politics isn’t all bad.

“I have worked with Shinners, with DUP, with SDLP and for those people that actually put out public messages of support for me, and to wish me well in my retirement, I think that says more about what I have achieved as an MLA rather than the incident, which is a dark cloud over me.

“I think that the messages of support and all the other bits and pieces coming in, make me know that when I leave here, my career as a politician did not end in failure.”



BOND



While he says he is always loyal to his party leader, Ross Hussey this week disclosed the close bond he has with UUP leader Mike Nesbitt.

The UUP man revealed how in the wake of the tabloid exposé, he met with party leader Mike Nesbitt and offered his resignation.

That resignation was refused and instead saw the UUP leader embrace his West Tyrone colleague in a hug.

“I went in to see Mike again yesterday (Tuesday) before I left Stormont and he hugged me again,” he said. “It was quite emotional.

“Mike Nesbitt is a friend, he is a very good friend. He really went the extra mile. I couldn’t speak more highly of him.

“I feel a bit sad that I am letting him down by walking away, because I do believe I could have held the seat.”

The past year has proved an emotional roller-coaster for Ross Hussey. It’s just over one year since he lost his mother Rachel, who died at 86.

He described her as a strong character, who moulded the family of six after the shock death of his father Sydney, who died from a heart attack in 1972, aged just 45.

“It was a big loss to my mother. She put her heart and soul into keeping the family together. She put her own life on hold for us. I owed my mother a large debt and I repaid that debt in any way I could.

“I miss her immensely,” he said. “I miss her guidance, her tellings off, I miss her character.”

CAREER



Reflecting on his political career, Mr Hussey said it was the ability to help people by beating the system that give him his biggest thrill.

“I thoroughly love this job. I enjoy working with people and I have worked with everyone in this town, Protestant, Catholic, believer, non-believer, I don’t care who they are.”

He also said his relationship with his fellow West Tyrone Assembly members was in some ways similar to the relationship enjoyed by Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley.

“I worked with my Sinn Féin colleagues, my DUP colleagues, my SDLP colleagues. There was a friendship there, there really was.

“Obviously when it comes to politics, we didn’t have a lot in common, but when it came to West Tyrone, we were together. There was no bitterness between us whenever we were working together.”

Set to leave the political stage completely, Mr Hussey called on future MLAs to “put West Tyrone before everything else, whether its unionism, nationalism or republicanism, put West Tyrone first”.

“If ever I have to have something written on my tombstone, it will be Ross Hussey, Omagh man, Tyrone man.

“Those are the two things which mean most to me,” he said. “Yes I’m a unionist and yes I’m British, but I’m just as Irish as I am British.”

His parting message?

“My message is have hope. People have to have hope and not despair.”