Students submit Syria petition to Downing Street

PUPILS from Drumragh Integrated College have visited Downing Street to personally hand in a petition on behalf of the children in war-torn Aleppo.

The pupils, who are all members of the school’s Amnesty International group, have called for the UK government to do more to help children trapped in the Syrian warzone.

The petition, backed by the whole school community, contained over 800 signatures.

Impressively, this means that almost every student in the college signed the petition.

Personally handing the petition to 10 Downing Street were students, Ethan Burke, Aoibhin Curran McAteer, Emma Hawkes and Sarah McAnirn, along with their teacher Bronagh McKenna.

“This was an important issue that our students felt very passionate about and felt it right to speak up and speak out on behalf of the children of Aleppo,” said Bronagh McKenna, who also runs the school’s Amnesty International Group.

“We urge Prime Minster, Theresa May to act now and help save these vulnerable children and other innocent civilians.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan described feeling so proud of the college’s young activists. “Right now, children across Syria are suffering terribly after more than five years of war,” he described. The pupils of Drumragh Integrated College have shown that we do not need to be silent in the face of such misery and, by coming together, can speak out loudly on behalf of their peers in another country.

“Amnesty is so proud of these young activists. We appeal to the UK government to listen to their calls and to work for peace and justice in Syria.”