Carmen Minor boss hits out at Tyrone Academy

THE manager of last year’s double winning Carrickmore Minor team has hit out at Tyrone Academy coaches after they sent a letter to clubs asking for a commitment from underage players for three training sessions a week.

This year the situation with young players has been exacerbated by the existence of U17 and U18 tournaments in preparation for the plan to play minor football nationally at under-19 level next year.

Without a provincial title in five years, Tyrone are gunning for the Ulster Minor Championship this year and have informed the clubs they will be requiring their U-17 and U-18 county players for three sessions each week – two on the field on Mondays and Thursdays, plus a weekend gym session.

If these development squads are also playing a game each week that will see them on county duty four days each week.

McAleer said the letter from Tyrone Academy means that the clubs will “barely see their players this year.”

He also suggested the letter was “patronising” in suggesting that the underage players could wear club colours to the Tyrone Academy training sessions, and that that club coaches could attend a training session and can contact the Academy managers with queries to see how their players are doing.

“This is a token gesture to the clubs and it is patronising,” he said.

“The clubs should have the first say. They are the coaches that took them to that level and the club training here is as good as up in Garvaghey. Eventually the clubs are going to have to stand up and say, ‘No, we are trying to develop our teams here.’”

A former Carrickmore player, McAleer emphasised that he was giving his own opinion on the matter and not speaking on behalf of his club.

He added: “Senior county football is at a different level and intensity but at minor level the club should have first say. Training is not the same when the county players are gone.”

Former Tyrone player Pascal McConnell expressed similar concerns in his column in today’s Ulster Herald.

