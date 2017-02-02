+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeLifestyle

Enjoy the ‘Ultimate Ladies Night’ in the Strule

Posted: 8:30 pm February 2, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
 
Musician Bronagh Broderick, make-up artist Del Loughran and Ann-Louise Bresnahan from Rustic Runway are just some of those who will be in attendance at the Ladies Night in the Strule Arts Centre.

Musician Bronagh Broderick, make-up artist Del Loughran and Ann-Louise Bresnahan from Rustic Runway are just some of those who will be in attendance at the Ladies Night in the Strule Arts Centre.

EXPERT make-up artists, a fashion expert and talented musician are just some of those who will be on hand for the ultimate Ladies Night at Strule Arts Centre on Friday, February 3 at 7pm.

Take some expert advice from professional make-up artist Del Loughran in her fun and fabulous make-up master class.

Advertisement

Local businesses Rustic Runway and Twice as Nice will bring along an array of carefully selected garments which will be modelled and available for sale on the night.

The very talented Bronagh Broderick Music will also be join the Ladies Night.


So for make-up, music, fashion, prosecco, nibbles… this is the perfect ladies night, sit back, relax and have a laugh with your friends.

• Book online at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or contact Box Office 028 8224 7831.

Posted: 8:30 pm February 2, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW