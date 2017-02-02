Enjoy the ‘Ultimate Ladies Night’ in the Strule

EXPERT make-up artists, a fashion expert and talented musician are just some of those who will be on hand for the ultimate Ladies Night at Strule Arts Centre on Friday, February 3 at 7pm.

Take some expert advice from professional make-up artist Del Loughran in her fun and fabulous make-up master class.

Local businesses Rustic Runway and Twice as Nice will bring along an array of carefully selected garments which will be modelled and available for sale on the night.

The very talented Bronagh Broderick Music will also be join the Ladies Night.