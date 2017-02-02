Expanding accountancy firm relocates to new offices



Rodney Hamill and Glenda McIlwaine at the new offices on Old Mountfield Road, Omagh.

CHARTERED Accountants, Hamill McIlwaine, have now moved office from the Enterprise Centre to new accommodation at 28-30 Old Mount- field Road, Omagh.

Established in 2012, this growing accountancy practice has relocated to newly refurbished office facilities conveniently situated near Omagh town centre with reserved parking for staff and clients. The firm delivers accountancy services to individuals and businesses throughout Northern Ireland and prides itself in the personal and professional nature with which they are delivered. Referring to the new accommodation one of the partners, Rodney Hamill commented, “We are delighted to be moving into our new offices which have been designed to provide modern spacious rooms for our clients and staff.”

The relocation comes as a result of the company’s continued growth over the past few years which has seen the number of clients and the range of work expanding. Services offered include accounts preparation and tax advice for individuals and companies. In recent times there has been a growth in tax advice covering all aspects of tax including Personal tax, Capital Gains tax, Inheritance tax and with recent changes in tax rules, Stamp Duty Land Tax.

Returning after the Christmas break the team were delighted to open the doors of the new office to the public. There will be an open day on Friday (February 3) between 1pm and 5pm for anyone wishing to see around the offices.

Both Rodney and Glenda would like to thank all the skilled builders and tradespeople who had worked on the project which was designed by Collins Design and delivered by Willie and Keith from Moffitt and Robinson Construction Limited.

