First look at this week’s Ulster Herald

Posted: 11:06 am February 2, 2017
UHD-001-020217

Teachers on strike, doctors crisis, election countdown and even a bug eating challenge are all included in this week’s bumper Ulster Herald, which is on the streets now.

News

Death of 42-year-old mechanic from Dromore was a ‘tragic accident’.

Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott.

Local doctor says he is seriously considering resignation, as crisis deepens.

Armed stand-off in Omagh was like scene from US reality cop show.

Ethnic group in Omagh slam Donal Trump over travel ban.

Students set up business to help mental health.

UHD-029-020217

 

Scene

Omagh actor in podcast tribute to Father Ted.

Rasckhouse Pilfer ‘Weigh Inn’ with Omagh performance.

Notes from the Boneyard – Saturday night fever.

Trainspotting  2 gets the thumbs up.

The Strule Buzz Group host social evening in the Silverbirch Hotel.

 

UHD-080-020217

Sport

GAA – Tyrone ready for the Rossies.

Rugby – Academy boys need to pull out all the stops.

Football – Ardstraw bid to return to winning ways.

Special Olympics – Omagh Spires celebrate a season packed with success.

GAA – Rock hoping for third time lucky in All-Ireland final.

