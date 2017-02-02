First look at this week’s Ulster Herald

Teachers on strike, doctors crisis, election countdown and even a bug eating challenge are all included in this week’s bumper Ulster Herald, which is on the streets now.

News

Death of 42-year-old mechanic from Dromore was a ‘tragic accident’.

Advertisement

Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott.

Local doctor says he is seriously considering resignation, as crisis deepens.

Armed stand-off in Omagh was like scene from US reality cop show.

Ethnic group in Omagh slam Donal Trump over travel ban.

Students set up business to help mental health.

Scene

Advertisement

Omagh actor in podcast tribute to Father Ted.

Rasckhouse Pilfer ‘Weigh Inn’ with Omagh performance.

Notes from the Boneyard – Saturday night fever.

Trainspotting 2 gets the thumbs up.

The Strule Buzz Group host social evening in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Sport

GAA – Tyrone ready for the Rossies.

Rugby – Academy boys need to pull out all the stops.

Football – Ardstraw bid to return to winning ways.

Special Olympics – Omagh Spires celebrate a season packed with success.

GAA – Rock hoping for third time lucky in All-Ireland final.