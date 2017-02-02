Football jersey launched in memory of Joe McDermott

A FOOTBALL jersey has been launched in memory of Joe McDermott from Omagh who lost his life in a work tragedy in Western Australia in November 2015.

In the wake of the 24-year-old’s death, family, friends and work colleagues launched a number of fund-raising efforts in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity that offered vital assistance after the tragedy.

The Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship experienced by bereaved families when they bring the bodies of their loved ones back to Ireland.

The former Sacred Heart College pupil died in a building site accident alongside a second man Gerard Bradley from Portstewart.

The jersey will be launched in the Coach Inn, Omagh next Thursday, February 9 from 7.30pm.

The top will feature in a fund-raising day on April 30 which will begin with a football match and later that night there will be a dinner dance.

As Joe was a Liverpool fan, the jersey is red and yellow and bears the Merseyside team’s liverbird emblem. On the back is the motto ‘live life to the full’ with a silhouette image of Joe from a photograph taken of him on Rossnowlagh beach holding a pint glass.

It also has the initials of the charity KBRT with his nickname ‘HOSS’ on the back.

Joe’s sister Laura McDermott said, “The jerseys will be used in future fund-raising events for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. It will be a one-off order for the jerseys. We are looking forward to the match which will be between boys Joe grew up with in Shandon Park and family members; HOSS FC v Shandon Shamrocks.”

Already more than £25,000 has been raised for the charity through a half marathon, a ‘Mr and Mrs’ night and a donating website page.

Laura added, “The KBRT helped our family when Joe died in bringing him home from Australia. We are so grateful and this is our way of donating to them so they can help other families.”