Moonlight walk to raise money for Grovehill



A MOONLIGHT walk through the torchlit forests of Gortin promised to be a night to remember for our beloved pet pooches and shelter dogs alike.

Hosted by Grovehill Animal Trust, the exciting sponsored walk will take place at Gortin Glens forest park on Friday, February 24, beginning at 7pm.

“The event is one of the highlights of Grovehill’s fund-raising calendar, and one which all humans and dogs can enjoy,” described Janice Porter, who is chairperson of the shelter.

Advertisement

“There’s also no need to worry if you don’t have a dog of your own to walk as we will bring along some of the Grovehill dogs.”

She added, “The walk is quite a challenge physically, so it requires sensible walking shoes/boots and a torch. And dogs must be kept on leads at all times.”

For a welcome treat on conclusion of the walk, tasty home-made soup and rolls will be offered.

Sponsorship forms



Sponsorship forms ahead of the walk are available from Grovehill’s charity shop, located at 1 Foundry Lane, Omagh.

On the night of the event, the person who raises the most money for the shelter will be gifted with £100 worth of Marks and Spencer gift vouchers, which have been kindly donated.

“All monies raised by this walk will go towards the care of the many unwanted animals who currently reside at Grovehill,” Janice said.

“We can’t stress enough how much we rely on, and appreciate, the support of the general public.

Advertisement

“With shelter running costs of £8000 to £10,000 per month, every penny is needed.

“Together we are giving homeless animals a future – they love the evening and hopefully you will too.”

For more information about the walk, email info@grovehillanimaltrust.org or call 028 80760482.