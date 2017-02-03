Nine year sentence for former PSNI constable

A FORMER PSNI constable has been sentenced to nine years for causing the death by dangerous driving of Omagh man, Paul Mills, in October 2015.

Eilish MacSherry (41) of Brookmount Heights showed no emotion as Judge Neil Rafferty QC told her that as a serving police office she should have known the heartbreak that such irresponsible behaviour brought on undeserving families.

She was also banned from driving for 15 years and told that she would have to serve four and a half years of the sentence, with the remaining period on supervised licence.

Judge Rafferty had earlier read from the victim impact statement given by Anne Mills, the wife of Paul Mills, in which she recounted the harrowing moment that she had broken the news of his death to their two children.

“I had to go home and tell my two children that their father had been killed – the hardest thing I have had to do in my life and the screams of one and the quiet sobs of the other will stay with me for ever. In that moment, their idyllic and carefree childhood was brought to an abrupt end by a person who should not have been driving that night.”

