Police appeal after another Omagh burglary



Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the burglary of a residential premises in the Beltany Road area of Omagh.

Constable Andrew Brady said, “It was reported that between the hours of 3.50am and 5.05am on Sunday, January 29, entry was gained to the premises and a number of electrical items and fuel was stolen. A burgundy family-size vehicle was believed to have been at the scene at the time of the burglary.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information regarding the burgundy vehicle contact detectives at Omagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 578 on 29/1/17. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crime stoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”