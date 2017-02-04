The Comedy Squad are Omagh bound



THE Comedy Squad are bringing their sold-out Ulster Hall show to Omagh next month.

Tickets are on sale for the stand-up event in Lola’s at the Silverbirch Hotel on Saturday, March 11. The five acts who will take to the stage are all familiar names on the comedy circuit. They include Omagh’s own Aaron McCann, Colin Geddis of online superstardom, together with three other acts you may have seen on the telly; Mickey Bartlett, Ciarán Bartlett and Strabane’s Ruairi Woods.

Fellow Comedy Squad member Dave Elliott is missing, but according to Colin, (AKA Barry ‘The Blender; Henderson) the other five will make up for Dave’s absence.

The group first brought this big hall concept together last Autumn, selling out over a thousand tickets at the Ulster Hall before another full house in the Nerve Centre in Derry.

With the new Lola’s venue able to accommodate hundreds, they are hoping for another huge packed out crowd.

Colin Said, “Omagh people love their comedy and it has always been a pleasure to perform there. Through Daly’s Omagh always had a great reputation among the acts to perform and we are looking forward to bringing the full show to Omagh in March.”

The show will be hosted by the talented and hilarious MC Mickey Bartlett.

Each act will then take to the stage for a 20-minute set, guaranteeing a great night out of no-holds-barred comedy that is sure to make you cry laughing.

All the acts will be familiar to Omagh audiences at Daly’s Comedy Club where they have performed regularly over the years. They are also recognisable from countless viral videos such as the ‘Tight Shorts’ series during the Euro Championships last year or Colin’s regular vlog series and millions of hits as his alter-ego Barry The Blender.

“We are trying to capture the small, intimate comedy club feel, except in this larger venue,” said Colin. “It has been a huge success so far and are looking forward to another successful gig in Omagh.”

Tickets for The Comedy Squad show are available for £10 from The Silverbirch Hotel reception or online at www.wegottickets.com

In the meantime follow Colin Geddis on Facebook and his General Banter Vlog to see what this comedy squad get up to as they prepare for this monumental show on March 11.

The Comedy Squad line-up

• Ciarán Bartlett, star of BBC’s Late Licence and Baking A Murderer.

• Micky Bartlett, star of BBC’s Monumental and Bad Language.

• Colin Geddis, creator of I Am Fighter, Besty McD and General Banter.

• Ruairi Woods, star of BBC’s Late Licence and Live at The Sunflower.

• Aaron McCann, fresh from supporting Daniel Sloss and Paddy Kielty.