Ethnic group slams ‘outrageous’ Trump ban



OMAGH Ethnic Support Group has joined the chorus of condemnation following the controversial banning of people from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order last Friday that included the ban, as well as the suspension of the refugee programme and an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Omagh Ethinic Support Group manager and development officer, Nick Cassidy, said there was an understandable sense of anxiety among immigrants about the impact of moves like this by the newly inaugurated US President.

“The ban mainly affects countries with largely Muslim populations and we do not have a large Muslim community here in Omagh. We haven’t heard of anyone being affected by this ban, but it is still early days,” he said.

“There is a fear that this is merely the thin end of the wedge and that President Trump is merely starting to implement the kind of policies which were outlined during the Presidential campaign.

“This banning order has been rightly viewed as outrageous, it has raised serious issues around human rights and it has got undertones of racism and zenophobia.

“While countries do have a right to bar individuals, the fact that the American administration has decided to bar whole countries is dreadful.”

Mr Cassidy said the response by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to the Executive Order at the weekend was at best ‘lukewarm’.

He added that there had been no support for any world leader for the move by President Trump.

“We, as an ethnic grouping have consistently encouraged respect for human rights and that is something which is of course widely accepted and it makes this move by the current United States administration so dreadful and shocking,” he added.