Young students write booklets to promote mental health

STUDENTS at Sacred Heart College in Omagh know how important it is to look after their mental health, and to talk to someone if they are struggling or feeling down.

So to promote the importance of mental health to young people district-wide, the SHC Young Enterprise students have written a trio of booklets entitled ‘Living in the Dark’ to help students going through the most difficult period of their lives – their teenage years.

It is their Young Enterprise project for 2016/ 2017, and one which the group, who are currently studying their AS-Levels, have been working on since September last year.

The first booklet is based on the – sometimes scary – transition from primary seven to year eight, while the second is based upon the transition from Key Stage Three to Key Stage Four.

The third and final booklet is based upon the transition from Key Stage Four to Post-16.

Implemented in all three are the students’ own personal experiences, and how they overcame the hardships they faced mentally.

“Our project is three booklets based upon the three main transitions in a student’s life,” explained student Michéal Mullin, who is the managing director of the Sacred Heart College’s Young Enterprise team.

“The booklets contain tips and advice for young students on how to cope with issues or problems that they may be facing. And each one also contains words of reassurance if they are experiencing something difficult.”

The idea for the project was devised by student Jill Mathers, who also flaunts the role of managing director.

“We were all taking part in a group discussion, and I came up with the idea for a book about mental health,” she reflected.

“Then we all deliberated on the option of doing three booklets to target audiences of differing age groups. We realised, that way, the information would be more specific.

“From there, we visited three different primary schools for advice about what they would like written in the book to make it as good as it could be.

“Then we wrote and designed each one.”

Mental health



She added, “The book is also about making people aware of mental health issues, as it is something that people don’t really talk about – especially at a young age.

“We just want people to know that you can talk to somebody about your problems – you don’t have to keep them inside.

“It’s important that a student knows it’s OK not to be OK. If we can even help one person with these booklets, then it makes all the difference.”

Selling out of their booklet, ‘Transition From Primary Seven to Year Eight’ at their school’s open day on January 14, the SHC Young Enterprise team hope that the reception to their project will be just as good at their trade fair today in Main Street, Omagh.

“The project has been a wonderful journey so far, where we’ve all learned a lot throughout,” continued Jill.

“We want to see this project go far, because we do believe in it and we do feel like it’s very important.”

For more information, visit the students’ website: www.livinginthedark.co.uk

The books can be purchased at the Sacred Heart College for £2.50 each.