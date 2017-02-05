Earlier bowel cancer screening can save lives

AN Omagh man who was diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago has backed a call to lower the age of screening from 60 down to 50.

Last week the charity, Beating Bowel Cancer said many more cases of bowel cancer could be picked up if screening was in place from the age of 50, as it currently is in Scotland, but not in the rest of UK.

Advertisement

Peter Skeffington who is now in remission from the cancer, said the introduction of earlier screening was vital as he believed many people – particularly men – remained reluctant to talk to their doctors about possible symptoms.

Bowel cancer is the second most common cancer in the North with 440 people dying each year from the disease and nearly 1,100 people diagnosed.

“But that’s the thing, it is a treatable cancer, but only if it is caught in time and that’s the big problem,” Peter told the Ulster Herald.

The 49-year-old who had completed three gruelling Iron Man events and helped establish the Omagh Triathlon Club prior to his diagnosis, said his symptoms were relatively unremarkable.

“Because I spent so much time training, I was very aware of my own body and I knew something wasn’t right. I hadn’t the same amount of energy and got tired easily.

“Then I started to notice the odd spot of blood when I went to the toilet, but it was only every five or six weeks that it happened. So I went to the doctor to get checked out and that’s when I found out that I had it.

“But there are many other men and women who may not realise or recognise the symptoms and that is another reason why lowering the screening age can help. Lives could be saved, there is no doubt about it.”

After two operations and series of treaments, Peter is back out running and cycling again.

Advertisement

“I still have another wee operation coming up, but it’s not too serious. I am in remission at the minute, so the plan is to get back training after that and maybe take on another triathlon.”

Figures show people diagnosed at an early stage (stage one) have a 97 per-cent survival rate. But if the cancer is picked up later (stage four), then survival odds drop to 7 per-cent.

Data also shows people are far more likely to be diagnosed at stage one through screening than through being referred by their GP or through A&E.

Cancer Research UK predicts that by 2035 some 53,646 people of all ages will be diagnosed with bowel cancer each year – 10 per-cent of total cancer cases.

Meanwhile, Bowel Cancer UK’s award-winning health promotion team is looking for work places and community groups in Omagh, Mid-Ulster and Strabane to host a talk about the disease. The 30 minute talk is delivered by a trained health promotion volunteer, who often has a personal experience of bowel cancer. The programme highlights the symptoms and risks and also stresses the importance of those who are of screening age to take the bowel cancer screening test when they receive it in the post.

Niamh McDaid, senior Health Promotion and Training officer for Northern Ireland at Bowel Cancer UK, said, “Our volunteers’ passion for helping people really comes across – they want people to recognise the signs and get checked out as quickly as possible. If your employees or members of a community group would like to have an awareness talk, don’t delay, get in touch now.”

If you’re interested in hosting an awareness talk at your work place, community group and any other place that has an existing group or charity, visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/bookatalk or email niamh.mcdaid@bowelcanceruk.org.uk