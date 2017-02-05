Music Scene – The Brits are coming

Michael Bublé was originally booked for the role, but pulled out to spend time with his son Noah, who is currently suffering from liver cancer. Notable nominations this year are: Skepta with three nominations for Best Album, British Male Solo and British Breakthrough.

David Bowie picks up two nominations in British Male Solo and Best Album, and The 1975 have also picked up a pair.

The 1975, Emeli Sande and Little Mix will all be performing on the night, and they will be joined by a performance by ‘Brits Icon’ winner Robbie Williams. There should be many more but none have been announced just yet.

Paul Weller to release first ever soundtrack album



FOR the first time in his career Paul Weller has recorded a full film score for new release Jawbone.

Jawbone, is the semi-autobiographical story of a former youth boxing champion and hits Irish and British cinemas on March 17.

Fleetwood Mac are set to reissue their album ‘Tango In The Night’ for its 30th anniversary, along with a collection of rare and unreleased tracks. The special edition of their 14th album, originally released in 1987, will arrive on March 10. The expanded releases include 13 previously unheard recordings, rare B-sides and music videos.

Belsonic 2017 (so far)

THREE more huge names have been added to the bill for this year’s Belsonic.

The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classical have all been confirmed for the June gigs at Belfast’s Ormeau Park.

• June 16: The 1975 and guests.

• June 17: Cream Classical.

• June 22: Jess Glynne and guests.

• June 26: The Chainsmokers and guests.

• June 30: Axwell /\ Ingrosso.

Tickets for all shows go on sale tomorrow (Friday, February 3) at 9am



LISTEN TO THIS – Dan Owen



24-year-old Dan Owen is a Shrewsbury-born singer/songwriter whose first claim to fame was a viral video of his take on early Bob Dylan tune ‘Ballad Of Hollis Brown’. Earning him the nickname ‘Blues Boy’, it also won him a mentor in Mick Fleetwood. With an undeniable fab husky tone to his voice, he is certainly one to watch.

He has since made Nashville his recording home and released a pair of EPs 2015’s ‘Bad For Me’ and last year’s ‘Open Hands And Enemies’. It’s his live performances that have cemented his arrival.

Illness caused the cancellation of his Irish tour in December however replacement dates have been promised.

Aside from playing at several festivals, Owen has also previously hit the road with Birdy on her European tour and is about to join her once more on her approaching tour this Autumn.

Check out Dan Owen on Spotify or Soundcloud from your computer https://soundcloud.com/dan_owen

