Big 30 for Harps’ penalty king Flanagan

HW Welders U20s…1

Strathroy Harps…3

ACCORDING to Strathroy Harps manager Seamus Fanthorpe defender Marty Flanagan converted his 30th consecutive penalty in Saturday’s Irish Junior Cup victory over HW Welders U20s.

Flanagan netted from the spot early in the second half to double the advantage after Conor O’Donnell had given Harps a 1-0 interval lead.

Welders pulled a goal back to set up a grandstand finale and were denied an equaliser by the woodwork before Aidy McCaffrey wrapped up the win with a diving header in the final minute.

For Harps boss Fanthorpe it had been a little too close for comfort.

“Moments before McCaff netted our third Welders struck the crossbar with a free kick,” said the Harps supremo.

“They were pressing hard at that stage and had they made it 2-2 then they would have had the momentum.

“Our opponents also bossed the opening exchanges and, in truth, our opening goal probably came against the run of play.

“It took us a while to find our feet and goals either side of the break laid the foundation for a hard fought win.”

The win puts Harps into the last eight along with fellow Fermanagh and Western side Enniskillen Rangers.

