Delight as dementia patient found safe in Omagh

THE community spirit of Omagh and the kindness of local police officers came to the fore last week, when a man with dementia who had gone missing was found safe and well.

The relieved daughter of the man heaped praised on the woman who helped find their father. She also praised local PSNI officers who she said had displayed “caring and understanding”.

The heart-warming tale stands in stark contrast to the shocking BBC Panorama investigation, screened just days earlier, which revealed that an American family had travelled to England to abandon their father who was suffering from dementia.

“Thankfully a very nice family found him in the town centre and noticed that he appeared very confused,” said police.

They were able to establish his address and quickly brought him back home where he was reunited with his daughter. Had they not acted the way they did we could have had a very difficult task on our hands trying to locate him.”

To those concerned, thank you for your help. It’s always nice when the local community pulls together.”

The Alzheimer’s Society has a number of steps which families should take in the event of a missing dementia patient.

• If you are unable to find the person, tell the local police. Keep a recent photograph to help the police identify them.

• Think of places that the person likes or used to visit a lot – they may have gone there.

• When the person returns, try not to tell them off, criticise them or show them that you are worried. If they were lost, they may be feeling anxious themselves. Reassure them and quickly get them back into a familiar routine.

• Once the situation is resolved, try to relax. Phone a family member or friend if you need to talk about it.

• Remember that this type of behaviour may simply be a phase. Taking the time to understand what the person’s needs are can often help to resolve the problem.