Delight as dementia patient found safe in Omagh

THE community spirit of Omagh and the kindness of local police officers came to the fore last week, when a man with dementia who had gone missing was found safe and well.
The relieved daughter of the man heaped praised on the woman who helped find their father. She also praised local PSNI officers who she said had displayed “caring and understanding”.
• If you are unable to find the person, tell the local police. Keep a recent photograph to help the police identify them.
• Think of places that the person likes or used to visit a lot – they may have gone there.
• When the person returns, try not to tell them off, criticise them or show them that you are worried. If they were lost, they may be feeling anxious themselves. Reassure them and quickly get them back into a familiar routine.
• Once the situation is resolved, try to relax. Phone a family member or friend if you need to talk about it.
• Remember that this type of behaviour may simply be a phase. Taking the time to understand what the person’s needs are can often help to resolve the problem.