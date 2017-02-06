+44 (0)28 8224 3444
First look at this week’s Tyrone Herald

Posted: 10:16 am February 6, 2017
This week’s Tyrone Heald is on the streets now with all the latest news, sport and entertainment.

News

Omagh family reveal devastation at road death as police officer sentenced.

Community and police rally to find dementia patient in Omagh.

Major Irish language festival to launch in Omagh.

Searches continue for missing man.

Sport

GAA – Tyrone off to winning start in return to top flight.

Football – Mountjoy bid to reach Under-18 showpiece.

Football – Dungannon Swifts march into quarter-finals.

Rugby – Academy boys are no match for mighty Wallace.

That’s Life

Action Cancer calling on their Tyrone supporters to trek the Inca Trail.

Donegal beach provides perfect setting for Tyrone couple’s wedding.

Victoria Housden delves into the health benefits of herbal teas.

 

 

