Omagh to host launch of major Irish language festival

OMAGH is set to host the launch of a major international festival which celebrates the Irish language.

Seachtain na Gaeilge showcases the use of the Irish language throughout the island of Ireland and beyond.

The aim of the two-week series of events is to give everyone the opportunity to engage with the language in a fun way, regardless of background or ability.

This year the festival will be held in the first two weeks of March, and the official launch for the province of Ulster will be held in Omagh on Wednesday, March 1, with special guests, music and entertainment.

This is the first time the launch has been held in the town, which organisers say is testament to the development of the language throughout the area over the past number of years.

Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre has received funding through Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Good Relations Fund to run a Saturday club ‘Muid ar Maidin’ to introduce pupils in English speaking primary schools to the Irish language.

There will be two sessions, each lasting one hour aimed at pupils in primary classes three, four and five from 10.30-11.30am and primary classes six and seven from 11.45-12.45pm. Each week will focus on a different theme, and children will be introduced to the language through games, arts, music and sports.

Registration will take place on February 11 between 10.30-12.30pm in the Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre and the club will cost £15 per child, with £10 for each additional child.