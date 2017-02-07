Lorries turning Omagh road into ‘highway from hell’

A NARROW country road just outside of Omagh is being destroyed by the daily presence of dozens of lorries, according to frustrated residents.

They state, as a result of the high volume of heavy goods vehicles, cracks have appeared in Bracken Road at Ballygowans; the road is also sinking in areas and grass verges are collapsing.

Hugh McElroy, whose elderly parents live on the road, said these lorries, which are transferring loads between two building sites, have also left the entire Bracken Road and Brookmount Road area covered in mud.

As a result, carers who regularly visit his parents are experiencing difficulties.

Mr McElroy also said fellow Bracken Road residents are frustrated with the ongoing situation.

But in response to their concerns, Transport NI inspected the road on Monday and told the UH that currently there are “no actionable defects”.

A Transport NI spokesperson said, “Transport NI has been in discussions with the developer and temporary road repairs have been carried out. The haulage of surplus material has been suspended.

“Bracken Road has been inspected by TNI and conditions are being monitored.

“The last inspection of Bracken Road, which took place on Monday, January 30, confirmed there were no actionable defects.”

This news came as a shock to Mr McElroy.

He said, “There are clearly visible cracks along the road now that weren’t there a month ago and you can see were the road has sunk away.

“There is a lot of frustration in the area and we just want the road repaired to its proper standard and cleaned up as the entire road along the Brookmount Road past the school and out to the Bracken Road is covered in mud. This is a narrow road and was certainly not designed for this volume of heavy vehicles.

“I contacted the local Transport NI office and was told they do not have the money for road repairs and it would be the responsibility of the developer.”

Mr McElroy has also raised this issue with local Green Party representative and election candidate Ciaran McClean who visited the site.

Mr McClean said, “Having inspected the area in question I can assure you the road is in a most unfortunate state, and I pose the question, who is publicly liable if a car is damaged whilst the road is in its current state?”