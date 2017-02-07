Major new headquarters for Cookstown firm

AMBITIOUS plans for a major new multi-million pound headquarters for Tyrone firm CDE Global, are set to become a reality this month.

The new office development in Cookstown which will house 400 people has received planning permission and is expected to begin construction later this month, with a view to being completed within 18 months.

Last year, the company committed to creating 110 new jobs over the next six years as part of a £6.8m investment into the business which designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment.

The new office project represents an additional investment of £10m.

“The additional space will allow for our planned increase in employee numbers from the current level of just over 200,” said Brendan McGurgan, the managing director of CDE.

“The new office will not only accommodate this growth in numbers but also allow for further expansion in the years after 2021.”