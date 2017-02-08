+44 (0)28 8224 3444
CONNOLLY, Anthony

Posted: 11:23 am February 8, 2017

CONNOLLY – (Killyclogher) 6th February 2017, Anthony, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Bridie (née Patton) and brother of Margaret, Odhran, Ann, Gemma and the late Bernadette, Seamus, Laurence and Patricia, R.I.P. Funeral today, Thursday 9th February from his late residence, 14 Arleston Road for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining burial ground. St. Anthony pray for him.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family.
On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

