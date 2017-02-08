Ex-Tyrone star says critics are ‘barking up wrong tree’

Former All Ireland winner Enda McGinley has said we shouldn’t criticise those who go to extreme lengths to perform at the highest level for club and county.

Writing in tomorrow’s Ulster Herald, the ex-Tyrone star insists those who make the greatest sacifices should be applauded.

He said, Those criticising the level of training teams are pushing themselves to need to realise they are barking up the wrong tree.

“In what area of life do we criticise people for trying to get better and achieve more.

“The enjoyment comes in the pursuit, the toughest goals require the greatest sacrifices hence their attainment are rightly lauded.

“At club and county level, senior and underage, any player properly committed to their task will find enjoyment and will always earn my respect.”

This weekend Tyrone square up to Dublin in their second National League Division One game in Croke Park.

