GRAHAM, Alan David

Posted: 11:22 am February 8, 2017

 GRAHAM – 3rd February 2017 (peacefully) at hospital, Alan David. Loving husband of June, 14 Connaghty Road, Omagh, dearly loved son of Gladys and the late James, dear brother of John, Robert and Joyce and a much loved uncle. Interred in Termonmaguirke Parish Churchyard on Sunday 5th inst. Donations if desired to Termonmaguirke Parish Church and Omagh Baptist Church (cheques payable to JH Anderson), c/o J.H. Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA.
Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and the entire family circle.
“The Lord is my Shepherd.”

